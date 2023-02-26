Cass County featured in Michigan History Magazine Published 2:00 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

Thank you to our local newspaper for keeping abreast of the happenings of our area. We are so fortunate to still have this valuable resource available. Keep up the good work!

And, as a regular subscriber, I would like to put out a good word for the Michigan History Magazine, publication of the Historical Society of Michigan. Readers of both The Vigilant and The Dowagiac Daily News would find two recent articles significant to the history of our area.

“Beyond the Badge: Chief George Grady” by Steve Arseneau, Dowagiac Area History Museum Director, is a five-page, in-depth article celebrating the integrity and dedication of Dowagiac Police Chief Grady, who also happened to be the first Black police chief in the state. Find this article in the March/April 2023 issue of Michigan History Magazine.

“Under the Cover of Night; Cass County’s Kentucky Raid” by Debian Marty, professor emerita at California State University, is a seven-page comprehensive article about that event and everyone involved in it. Excellent photos, too. Find this article in the March/April 2023 issue of Michigan History Magazine.

Barbara Groner,

Dowagiac