Area man gets probation for meth possession Published 6:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A man on parole who was stopped last fall in Dowagiac was sentenced to probation.

Blair Mitchell, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to three years probation in the Adult Treatment Court program, completion of the Twin County program and $2,628 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Oct. 20, 2022 in Dowagiac when police stopped him for defective equipment. They found baggies with meth residue and a scale inside the car.

He has served 127 days in jail with no credit since he is on parole from a March 27, 2020 sentence for embezzlement. He still faces a parole violation hearing.

His past record also includes a 2018 Berrien County sentence for stealing/retaining a financial transaction device and 2013 Cass County sentences for malicious destruction of property, unlawful driving away of an automobile and breaking and entering.

“You’re only 28 years old, I’m willing to give you one last chance but you need to realize there is a parole hold on you,” Judge Herman said. “You’re digging yourself a big hold and if you don’t stop digging, you won’t get out and the only option in the future may be prison.”

“You’re really at the point in your life, you’re at the crossroads, you can get yourself squared around and do something with your life,” he added. “Otherwise you will be in and out of prison. You’ve been to prison before, I can’t imagine that’s what you desire. The choice is going to be yours, I hope you take it seriously.”