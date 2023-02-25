Union man gets jail time for meth possession Published 6:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Union, Michigan man caught with drugs in Edwardsburg will spend the next year in jail.

Cheyenne Datema, 27, of Union, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 21 days served and $1,608 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred May 11, 2022 when police stopped him at Gateway and M-62 in Edwardsburg. They found meth, pipes, pills and other paraphernalia.

Datema chose to take the straight jail time rather than go back into the adult treatment court. He had been kicked out of the Twin County Probation program after getting into a verbal altercation with another person.

Defense attorney Robert Drake noted that Datema has been clean since the incident and only has one prior misdemeanor. Datema called the incident a “hiccup” in his life and said he wants to get the situation behind him. He said he started using meth during the pandemic and “lost everything.”