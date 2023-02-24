Roundup: Bobcats improve to 20-2; Rangers fall in league title game Published 10:45 am Friday, February 24, 2023

NILES — The regular season for the Brandywine and Cassopolis girls basketball teams came to an end Thursday night.

The Bobcats ran their record to 20-2 with a 69-20 win over visiting River Valley, while the Rangers were defeated by host Bloomingdale 43-33 in the Southwest 10 Conference championship game.

River Valley at Brandywine

For the 11th time in the 14-year career of Brandywine Coach Josh Hood, the Bobcats have won 20 or more games in a season.

Brandywine poured in 23 first-quarter points to get off to a quick start, which helped the Bobcats build a 48-15 halftime advantage. Brandywine outscored the Mustangs 21-5 in the second half, much of which was played with a running clock.

Miley Young scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Bobcats, who also got 12 points from Ellie Knapp and nine points from both Adelyn Drotoz and Cortney Bates.

Nat Heckathorn had nine points to lead River Valley, which dropped to 11-8 on the season.

The Bobcats now begin preparation for their Division 3 District opener against host Coloma Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Bloomingdale

The Rangers fell behind 12-6 after one quarter and never recovered as the Cardinals increased its lead to 21-12 by halftime and 34-22 heading into the final eight minutes of the regular season.

Ryley Bowsher scored 13 points to lead Cassopolis, which ends the regular season at 16-6. Atyanna Alford added five points.

Gretchen Hutchins led the Cardinals (15-7) with 13 points.

The Rangers now turn their sights to the Division 3 District Tournament at Coloma. Cassopolis will face Bridgman in the first game of the tournament at 7 p.m. Monday.