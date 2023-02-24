Niles Planning Commission approves site plan for warehouse on 13th Street Published 11:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

1 of 2

NILES — Construction of a warehouse project located on the southwest corner of 13th Street and Lake Street will soon begin, according to the developer.

The Niles Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a site plan for an IAK Supplements Inc. distribution warehouse Wednesday night.

According to City Administrator Ric Huff, the parcel is an odd-shaped 2.72-acre parcel with remnants of an industrial structure (foundations and concrete loading area) on the site. Raj and Emily Zinzuvadia, owners of IAK Supplements Inc., a wholesale distributor of vitamins and supplements, are currently operating out of a warehouse in Niles Charter Township.

The Zinzuvadia’s have outgrown their current location and desire to construct their own facility. The couple recently purchased the parcel from the city for $25,000 for the parcel and plan to construct a 20,000 square-foot commercial building with an estimated construction cost of $1.5 million, with the goal of expanding the facility to 40,000 square feet in three to five years. The business currently has 10 employees with the goal of doubling the workforce with the new space.

The Zinzuvadia’s intend to create a green space buffer following the fence line on both Lake Street and 13th Street.

“I appreciate that they have a five-year plan to grow,” Pulling said.

“That space is really good for connecting to the highway and everything,” Commissioner Jennifer Scally added.