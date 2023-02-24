Daily Data: Friday, Feb. 24

Published 9:03 am Friday, February 24, 2023

By Scott Novak

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 52, NILES 34

At Niles

DOWAGIAC 52

Josie Lock 2, Faith Green 3, Maggie Weller 13, Damia Brooks 2, Olivia Gadde 4, Audrey Johnson 8, Alanah Smith 18, Mott 2. TOTALS: 23 5-12 52

NILES 34

Lacheryl Hampton 2, Elly Matlock 2, Madison Zache 2, Kloe Kiggins 5, Alizabeth VanDePutte 6, Kenzie Lakes 6, Alexandria Gerrits 2, Amirah Lee 2, Tanaya Brown 7. TOTALS: 11 9-16 34

 

Dowagiac                  19        32        45        52

Niles                            2          6          14        34

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 1 (Green 1), Niles 3 (Lakes 2, Kloe Kiggins 1). Total fouls: Dowagiac 13, Niles 13. Records: Dowagiac 11-10, Niles 0-20

 

BLOOMINGDALE 43, CASSOPOLIS 33

At Bloomingdale

Southwest 10 Championship

CASSOPOLIS 33

Ella Smith 4, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 3, Mackenzie Boyer 4, Atyanna Alford 5, Ryley Bowsher 13, Janayla Franklin 1. TOTALS: 11 7-20 33

BLOOMINGDALE 43

Gretchen Hutchins 3, Maria Sustiata 8, Yulissa Perales 4, Aquinnah Kelly 4, D. Cross 1, A. Robinson 10, G. Hutchins 13. TOTALS: 12 17-30 43

 

Cassopolis                   6          12        22        33

Bloomingdale             12        21        34        43

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 4 (Bowsher 3, Murray 1), Bloomingdale 2 (G. Hutchins 1, Robinson 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 24 (Smith, Millirans, Murray), Bloomingdale 21 (Perales). Records: Cassopolis 16-6, Bloomingdale 15-7

 

BRANDYWINE 69, RIVER VALLEY 20

At Niles

RIVER VALLEY 20

Lilly Morse 1, Lexie McCarty 5, Nat Heckathorn 9, Kayanne Lange 3, Morgan Nicely 2. TOTALS:: 6 5-8 20

BRANDYWINE 69

Adeline Gill 7, Ellie Knapp 12, Adelyn Drotoz 9, Ireland Prenkert 5, Macy Pellow 3, Paige Krisler 3, Miley Young 17, Kadence Brumitt 4, Cortney Bates 9. TOTALS: 25 6-17 69

 

River Valley                 10        15        18        20

Brandywine                 23        48        63        69

3-point baskets: River Valley 3 (Heckathorn 2, McCarty 1), Brandywine 13 (Bates 3, Young 3, Knapp 2, Gill 1, Drotoz 1, Prenkert 1, Pellow 1, Krisler 1). Total fouls: River Valley 12, Brandywine 6. Records: River Valley 11-8, Brandywine 20-2

 

