Daily Data: Friday, Feb. 24
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DOWAGIAC 52, NILES 34
At Niles
DOWAGIAC 52
Josie Lock 2, Faith Green 3, Maggie Weller 13, Damia Brooks 2, Olivia Gadde 4, Audrey Johnson 8, Alanah Smith 18, Mott 2. TOTALS: 23 5-12 52
NILES 34
Lacheryl Hampton 2, Elly Matlock 2, Madison Zache 2, Kloe Kiggins 5, Alizabeth VanDePutte 6, Kenzie Lakes 6, Alexandria Gerrits 2, Amirah Lee 2, Tanaya Brown 7. TOTALS: 11 9-16 34
Dowagiac 19 32 45 52
Niles 2 6 14 34
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 1 (Green 1), Niles 3 (Lakes 2, Kloe Kiggins 1). Total fouls: Dowagiac 13, Niles 13. Records: Dowagiac 11-10, Niles 0-20
BLOOMINGDALE 43, CASSOPOLIS 33
At Bloomingdale
Southwest 10 Championship
CASSOPOLIS 33
Ella Smith 4, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 3, Mackenzie Boyer 4, Atyanna Alford 5, Ryley Bowsher 13, Janayla Franklin 1. TOTALS: 11 7-20 33
BLOOMINGDALE 43
Gretchen Hutchins 3, Maria Sustiata 8, Yulissa Perales 4, Aquinnah Kelly 4, D. Cross 1, A. Robinson 10, G. Hutchins 13. TOTALS: 12 17-30 43
Cassopolis 6 12 22 33
Bloomingdale 12 21 34 43
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 4 (Bowsher 3, Murray 1), Bloomingdale 2 (G. Hutchins 1, Robinson 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 24 (Smith, Millirans, Murray), Bloomingdale 21 (Perales). Records: Cassopolis 16-6, Bloomingdale 15-7
BRANDYWINE 69, RIVER VALLEY 20
At Niles
RIVER VALLEY 20
Lilly Morse 1, Lexie McCarty 5, Nat Heckathorn 9, Kayanne Lange 3, Morgan Nicely 2. TOTALS:: 6 5-8 20
BRANDYWINE 69
Adeline Gill 7, Ellie Knapp 12, Adelyn Drotoz 9, Ireland Prenkert 5, Macy Pellow 3, Paige Krisler 3, Miley Young 17, Kadence Brumitt 4, Cortney Bates 9. TOTALS: 25 6-17 69
River Valley 10 15 18 20
Brandywine 23 48 63 69
3-point baskets: River Valley 3 (Heckathorn 2, McCarty 1), Brandywine 13 (Bates 3, Young 3, Knapp 2, Gill 1, Drotoz 1, Prenkert 1, Pellow 1, Krisler 1). Total fouls: River Valley 12, Brandywine 6. Records: River Valley 11-8, Brandywine 20-2