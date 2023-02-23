Phil Hosbein joins Sturgis Bank Community Board Published 10:28 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

STURGIS — Sturgis Bank announced that Phillip Hosbein, CPA, Owner of Tri-County Bookkeepers & CPAs of St. Joseph, has joined their Berrien County Community Advisory Board.

“We are thrilled that Phil has joined our board. He is a respected community leader who will bring a valuable point of view to our advisory board and we welcome his perspective on our local business community,” said Bob Burch, Berrien County Community Bank President.

Phil graduated Magna Cum Laude from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Accounting and minoring in General Business.

Following graduation, Phil worked for BDO Seidman, LLP in Kalamazoo and then became certified as a public accountant. Phil followed in his father's footsteps and joined the staff at Tri- County Bookkeepers in 1998. Subsequently Phil purchased Tri-County Bookkeepers, as well as, several other local practices and relocated to his current location in St. Joseph last October. Phil is a member of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants and the Michigan Tax & Accounting Professionals organization. He also serves as the treasurer for the Curious Kids Museum and the Benton Harbor Fruit Market.

Regarding his appointment to the board, Phil stated “I appreciate the independent spirit

and community bank focus of Sturgis Bank. I look forward to partnering with this great group of

community leaders for the benefit of Sturgis Bank customers.”

The Berrien County Community Board of Sturgis Bank also includes Jeff Curry, retired

President of Express-1; John Curtis, Owner of Lakeshore Petroleum, Inc.; Gloria Ender, Chief

Executive Officer and Owner of Freedom Finishing; Keene Taylor, Owner of Real Property Management Realty Executives; Jeff Upton, Chairman of the Frederick S. Upton Foundation;

and several Sturgis Bank team members.