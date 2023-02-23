Jamier Palmer’s 22 points helps Bobcats top crosstown rival Vikings Published 5:08 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

NILES — It was not a work of art, but for visiting Brandywine, a win over crosstown rival is special no matter how it looked.

Both the Bobcats and Vikings struggled at times shooting the basketball and handling it. But in the end, Brandywine was able to pull out a 60-51 non-conference boys basketball victory Wednesday night.

Brandywine and Niles are both trying to fine tune their teams as the end of the regular season approaches. If Wednesday night’s game is any indication, both have some work to do before the district tournament between in two weeks.

“I just think both teams wanted each other so bad it was one of those things things where we played great defense and they played great defense,” said Brandywine Coach Nathan Knapp.

After a slow start, the Bobcats (18-2) were able to gain control of the opening quarter, which they led 17-9 at the buzzer.

Helping Brandywine settle down during the opening eight minutes of the contest was Brock Dye, who came off the bench and gave Knapp some quality minutes.

“He {Dye] played good defense and kept a few offensive possessions alive that we ended up hitting a three on because of his hustle,” he said.

The Vikings (9-10) began chipping away at the Bobcats’ lead, cutting it to 28-23 by halftime and 42-40 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Brandywine showed good poise in the fourth quarter and was able to get a lead near double digits before settling for a nine-point win.

“I just think our kids are used to winning more,” Knapp said. “We know how to. I think Niles is still learning that.”

Jamier Palmer led Brandywine with a game-high 22 points, while Jaremiah Palmer added 11 points and Bryan Linley nine points.

Michael Phillips led the Vikings with 17 points. Jayson Johnson finished with 12 points.

The Bobcats returns to action Tuesday night as it travels to Edwardsburg for a non-conference contest. Brandywine will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Lakeshore March 2.

“We Lost to a better team,” said Niles Coach Myles Busby. “Looking forward to next year at their place. Looking to finish the season strong heading into the district.”

Niles headed to Plainwell for a Wolverine Conference contest Friday night.