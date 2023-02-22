SMC Bass Anglers place 46th at national championships Published 11:51 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The second day of the Major League Fishing National Championships did not go exactly as planned for the Southwestern Michigan College Bass Anglers.

A three-hour fog delay to begin the second day of competition limited the amount of time the 198-boat field would have on the water.

The Bass Anglers entered the second day of competition in 20th place after weighing in five fish totaling 15-pounds, 13-ounces on Tuesday.

Despite the shortened time, Southwestern Michigan still caught it limit, but unfortunately, dropped to 46th place with a two-day total of 23-pounds, 4-ounces. On Wednesday, Davis Klimczak and Dylan Levin’s five fish totaled 7-pounds, 7-ounces.

Bryan College remained in first place and advances to Thursday’s third round with a total of 40-pounds, 12-ounces. Drury University is second with 39-pounds, 11-ounces, while University of Montevallo is third at 38-pounds, 4-ounces.

The top 10 teams advance to the final day of competition on Lake Toho.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our team’s efforts in their first-ever National Championship event,” said SMC Coach Bill Mathews. “Making it to the championship as freshmen is no small feat, and finishing in the top 25 percent of the field is incredible. We hope to have a few teams representing SMC in the MLF National Championship next year.”