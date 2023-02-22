Roundup: Ranger hoop teams rally to top Tigers; Bucks get back to .500 Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis girls and boys basketball teams picked up wins over new Southwest 10 Conference member Lawrence in non-division contests Tuesday night.

The Rangers edged the Tigers 49-46 in the girl’s game, while the boy’s squad rolled to a 51-30 victory over the Tigers.

The Buchanan boys basketball team was also in action Tuesday night as it defeated visiting River Valley 62-53 in a non-conference game.

Girls Basketball

Lawrence jumped out to a 12-8 lead after one quarter on the Rangers, who responded by scoring 13 points in the second quarter, while holding the Tigers to six points.

Cassopolis led 21-18 at halftime, but Lawrence (12-9) kept the pressure on the Rangers (16-5) by reclaiming the lead, 32-31, heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers outscored the Tigers 18-14 to earn the victory.

Ella Smith led Cassopolis with 16 points, while Atyanna Alford added 14 points and Quianna Murray nine points.

Kaylee Stroud scored a game-high 23 points to pace Lawrence.

The Rangers head to Bloomingdale Thursday night for their Southwest 10 Conference crossover.

Boys Basketball

Like their female counterparts, Cassopolis found itself trailing Lawrence after the opening quarter Tuesday night.

The Tigers (10-9) grabbed a 14-9 lead, but were unable to hold on to it for the long.

The Rangers (14-4) took a 21-19 lead by halftime and then outscored Lawrence 30-11 in the second half to turn the game into a rout.

Davion Goins had a game-high 21 points to lead the Rangers. Cassopolis also got 10 points from Jadyn Baucom and nine points from Malachi Ward.

Christian Smith and Ben McCaw both finished with eight points for the Tigers.

The Rangers will host Hartford in a Southwest 10 Conference contest Friday night.

River Valley at Buchanan

The host Bucks were never able to shake the Mustangs (11-9) Tuesday night, but were able to turn an 11-10 first-quarter deficit into a victory that pushed Buchanan’s overall record over the .500 mark.

The Bucks (10-9) led by one point — 28-27 and 41-10 — at halftime and heading into the fourth quarter. Buchanan erupted for 21 points in the final eight minutes to pull away for the victory.

Thomas VanOverberghe led the Bucks with 16 points. Dillon Oatsvall finished with 12, Cade Preissing 11 and Connor Legault 10 points.

Josh Sifert had a game-high 23 points for River Valley, which also got 12 points from Cadden Kreiger.