Roundup: Niles boys top Edwardsburg; Eddie girls rout Falcons

EDWARDSBURG — Due to having to make up games in the final weeks of the season, host Edwardsburg played an unusual doubleheader Tuesday night.

Usually, boys and girls basketball teams host or travel to play the same opponents on the same nights. Sometimes, they play home-and-home games against the same opponents.

But on Tuesday night, the Edwardsburg girls basketball team hosted Constantine in a non-conference contest, while the Eddies hosted Niles in a Wolverine Conference boys basketball contest.

The Falcons were no match for the Edwardsburg girls basketball team, which for the third straight game, blew out its opponent in the first half on its way to an easy victory.

The Eddies defeated Constantine 68-19 as it played for the second straight night. Edwardsburg led 37-9 at halftime. The Eddies have outscored their last three opponents 127-17.

The Edwardsburg boys basketball team was not as fortunate as the Eddies, also playing back-to-back nights, where unable to hold on to a 42-36 lead after three quarters and fell to the Vikings 59-48.

The Eddies and Vikings were making up their postponed game from Friday night. The loss all but eliminated any chance Edwardsburg has of catching Otsego for a share of the Wolverine Conference title.

Boys Basketball

Behind Mike Phillips and Jayson Johnson, Niles rallied to win its third straight game.

Edwardsburg, which had to rally in the fourth quarter to defeat Sturgis on Monday night, led 17-9 after one quarter and 30-25 at halftime. The Eddies (11-6, 9-3 Wolverine) increased its lead to six-points (32-26) heading into the final eight minutes of play.

The Vikings, who squared their season record at 9-9 and improved its league mark to 8-4, outscored Edwardsburg 23-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.

Phillips and Johnson combined for 36 points to lead the Vikings. Phillips had a game-high 19 and Johnson scored 17. Anthony Brady Jr. and Alec Lozada both finished with eight points.

Brody Schimpa and Matt Anders scored 10 points each for the Eddies, who will host Vicksburg in a Wolverine Conference contest Friday night.

The Vikings return to the court Wednesday as it hosts crosstown rival Brandywine in a non-conference clash.

Girls basketball

The outcome of the game was decided after one quarter as the Eddies took a 20-2 lead and then held the Falcons to 19 points for the entire contest.

Edwardsburg (15-6) led 60-17 heading to the final quarter. Most of the second half was played with a running clock.

Caitlin Tighe led the Eddies with 17 points, while Averie Markel added 16 points, Chloe Baker 11 points and Abby Bossler 10.

Jaedyn Herlein had seven points to lead the Falcons, who drop to 3-18 on the season.

Edwardsburg wraps up its regular season by hosting Wolverine Conference champion Vicksburg Friday night.