One injured in car vs. semi Bertrand Township crash Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Michigan City man was injured Wednesday afternoon following a car-vs.-semi crash on US-12 near Bakertown Road, Bertrand Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Preliminary investigation reveals that approximately 4:25 p.m., the driver of a semi – a 62-year-old Warren, MI man – pulled out onto US-12 from Bakertown Road into the path of a passenger car traveling westbound. Unable to avoid the semi, the driver of the car – a 48-year-old Michigan City man – collided into its trailer. The driver of the car was transported to South Bend Memorial in critical condition. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

It is unknown if seat belts were used or if alcohol/drugs were a factor. Troopers were assisted by Berrien County Sheriff deputies, Buchanan Police & Fire Dept., Bertrand Township Fire Department and SMCAS ambulance.