Berrien Community Foundation Welcomes Kelly Ferneau To Board of Directors Published 6:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien Community Foundation is excited to announce a new addition to their board of directors – American Electric Power’s Nuclear Generation Site Vice President Kelly Ferneau.

Ferneau joins the 12-person group that provides oversight to the Berrien Community Foundation.

“Kelly’s skillset, breadth of knowledge and experience will help us continue to carry out the mission of Berrien Community Foundation,” said BCF Board Chair Phil Maki. “We are excited about adding her to the team and look forward to working together to continue to do good in Berrien County.”

Ferneau’s passion for the local community led her to the decision to join the board.

“One of the things I like about the foundation is it meets all different kinds of needs — from animal shelters to people who need food,” Ferneau said. “I’m an engineer by trade, so I have a good grasp on how to get things done in the most efficient way. I hope to be a good partner in implementation with the board. I feel good about being part of this.”

When she’s not managing the day-to-day operations at the Cook Nuclear Plant, Ferneau enjoys being outside in nature, camping and traveling. She enjoys Michigan state parks, Lake Michigan, and local wineries and breweries. She resides in Benton Harbor with her husband, Mike. Ferneau currently serves on the Lake Michigan College Foundation Board as the vice president.

Prior to joining AEP in 2013, she worked for Exelon at Byron Nuclear Station for 18 years, where she obtained her senior reactor operator’s license. She held positions in engineering, maintenance and operations. Ferneau attended Trine University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1990. She also worked for Entergy at Palisades Nuclear Station where she held the position of assistant outage manager and was the plant manager.

Now, as AEP’s site vice president, she oversees all plant production organizations, regulatory affairs, the corrective action program, site protective services, emergency planning, training and document control.

Ferneau joins Maki, vice chair Sarah Jollay, treasurer Christina Hardy, secretary Ray Lipscomb; and directors Gloria Ender, John Guinness, Carolyn Hanson, Dr. Robert Harrison, Hon. Mabel Mayfield, Thomas Nelson, William Schalk and Karen Ytterberg.