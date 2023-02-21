Roundup: Bucks, Bobcats win; Chieftains fall to Comets Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan squared its season record at 9-9 with a 61-30 non-conference boys basketball victory over Our Lady of the Lake Monday night.

In other action, Brandywine rebounded from its heartbreaking loss to Benton Harbor to defeat visiting New Buffalo 71-27, while host Coloma needed overtime to knock off Dowagiac 56-51.

Our Lady at Buchanan

A close first-half turned into a rout as the Bucks outscored the Lakers 40-14 in the second half, including 28-2 in the third quarter.

Thomas VanOverberghe led Buchanan with 15 points, while Logan Wiggins added 12 poinets and Conner Legault nine.

Matt Lage had a game-high 24 points for Our Lady of the Lake. No other Lake had more than two points.

Buchanan returns to action Tuesday as it hosts River Valley in another non-conference contest.

New Buffalo at Brandywine

After a slow start, the Bobcats (17-2) caught fire in the second quarter and went on to record the easy victory over the Bison.

Leading 15-10 after eight minutes of play, Brandywine outscored New Buffalo 14-4 in the second quarter to open up a 29-14 halftime advantage. The Bobcats led 53-21 after three quarters.

Nylen Goins scored 13 points to lead the Bobcats, who also got 11 points from Jamier Palmer and 10 points each from Michael Palmer and Bryan Linley.

Dre Becevva had 10 points for the Bison.

Brandywine travels crosstown to take on rival Niles in a non-conference contest Wednesday night.

Dowagiac at Coloma

The host Comets earned their second victory of the 2022-23 season as it edged Dowagiac in overtime Monday night.

Coloma (2-16) outscored Dowagiac 10-5 in the extra session to hand the Chieftains their 17th loss of the year.

The Chieftains led 17-8 after one quarter and 25-19 at halftime. Dowagiac built a 10-points (37-27) lead through three quarters.

The Comets rallied in the final eight minutes of regulation to tie the game at 46-46 and force overtime. Coloma held a 19-9 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

Isaiah Fitchett led Dowagiac with 13 points. Christian Wheaton added 12 points.

Tyrell Taylor-Owens scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Comets, who also got 10 points from P.J. Parker.

Dowagiac hosts Buchanan in its Lakeland Conference finale Friday night.