Roadrunners 20th after first day of national championship

Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Scott Novak

The Southwestern Michigan College Bass Anglers are 20th after the opening day of the Major League Fishing National Championship in Kissimmee, Florida. (Submitted photo)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Southwestern Michigan College team of Davis Klimczak and Dylan Levin are currently 20th at the Major League Fishing National Championship at Lake Toho.

On the opening day, Klimczak and Levin weighed in with five fish weighing in at 15-pounds, 13-ounces.

The SMC Bass Anglers will launch the boat at 7 a.m. Wednesday for the second day of competition. The Roadrunners are set to return at 3:15 p.m. for weigh-in, which will be added to Tuesday’s total.

The top 10 teams advance to the final day of competition.

“Things are going very well so far,” said SMC Coach Bill Mathews. “The boys had a great practice and had a solid game plan going into day one of the tournament. Their bag was anchored by a 6-pounder and a 4-pounder. Those two fish made a huge difference for them, and they will be looking to find a few more big ones tomorrow.”

Currently, Justin Botts and Conner Diamauro, of Bryan College, is the leader with a total of 27-pounds. Brandon Berry and Hunter Bright, of the University of Montevallo, is second with a total of 23-pounds, 8-ounces. Third place currently belongs to Adrian College’s Matthew Davis and Sam Shoemaker with a total of 23-pounds, 4-ounces.

“They are going to leave it all out on the line and really pick apart their primary areas,” Mathews said. “Hopefully, if all goes according to plan, they will be able to catch 20-plus pounds and jump up into the top 10 to fish the final day.”

