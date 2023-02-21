LMC, SMC raise nearly $2,000 for Yeager Cancer Center Published 11:04 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — When Southwestern Michigan College traveled to Benton Harbor to take on Lake Michigan College in Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference volleyball in the fall, the two rivals joined forces to battle cancer.

The Roadrunners and Red Hawks partnered in a Dig Pink event to raise money for the Marie Yeager Cancer Center.

“LMC initiated and hosted our first official event, so they chose the donation recipient,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “Our goal is to partner as two teams with one cause to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. We designed a shirt that our teams sold as a donation fundraiser and offered signs at our dig pink match for people to honor their loved ones affected by breast cancer.

With Southwestern Michigan returning to junior college athletics after more than 25 years, Nate said that this is not a one-time event as the Roadrunners renew their rivalry with Lake Michigan College.

“We plan to continue this new tradition each year alternating the host site between our two teams and are looking forward to working together to continue raising money for the cause while fans get to enjoy an exciting volleyball match,” she said.

The event raised $1,989.25 for the cancer center.