K9 Neera aids in apprehension of homicide suspect Published 10:27 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office aided in the apprehension of a suspect who led law enforcement officials in a vehicle chase from Indiana into LaGrange Township Monday night.

According to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, at approximately 9:26 p.m., his department responded to a vehicle pursuit that began in the City of Elkhart, Indiana. The driver was wanted for an attempted homicide.

The vehicle chase entered Cass County and continued approximately 13 miles traveling Northbound into the Village of Cassopolis and then Westbound into LaGrange Township.

Law enforcement officials deployed stop sticks, which the suspect struck and disabled the vehicle, coming to a stop near a wooded area.

The suspect then fled the vehicle, running into the thick wooded area.

Cass County K9 Neera was deployed to track the suspect. Neera located the suspect hiding in thick underbrush where he was taken into custody.

Suspect information will be withheld until arraignment proceedings take place.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elkhart City Police Department, Edwardsburg Police Department, Cassopolis Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and Pokagon Fire Department.