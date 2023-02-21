Fourth quarter run propels Edwardsburg to 65-42 win over Sturgis Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to best the Sturgis Trojans 65-42 Monday night.

With the win, the Eddies remain a game behind Wolverine Conference leader Otsego with three games remaining. Otsego is currently 10-1 in league contests.

Brody Schimpa led the Eddies with 16 points and Owen Eberlein tallied 11 and Will Moore eight. Caleb Layman scored six first-half points with tip-ins and putbacks. Sturgis’ Jacob Thompson led all scorers with 18 points and Grady Miller added 16.

Trailing 38-37 after three quarters of play, the Eddies used its 3-point shooting to outscore Sturgis 28-4 in the pivotal fourth quarter to turn the game into a rout. Schimpa (4), Moore (2), Mason Crist, Zeke Pegura and Annon Billingsly each made 3-pointers for Edwardsburg.

“We played well, made adjustments and once we got the lead, we knew we’d have the momentum and would finish strong,” said Edwardsburg Coach Steve Wright. “It was a good performance.”

The Eddies move to 11-5 (9-2 Wolverine Conference) and faces the Niles Vikings tonight, in a make-up game from last Friday.