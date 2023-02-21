Four hospitalized following two-vehicle Silver Creek Township crash Published 8:32 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Niles man and three other area residents were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Silver Creek Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, the CCSO responded to a two-car vehicle crash on M-62 Highway, west of Pokagon Street in Silver Creek Township.

Initial Investigation showed Steven Smillie, 74, of Three Rivers, was traveling westbound on M-62. Smillie had two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash – Jonathan Sudakin, 57, of Three Rivers, and Harold Lemon, 78, of Constantine.

Niles resident Brandon Lodholtz, 36, was traveling eastbound on M-62. Lodholtz’s vehicle crossed the center causing a head-on collision with Smillie’s vehicle.

Smillie and Lemon were transported to Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital and Sudakin was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. Lodholtz was transported by MedFlight, to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies at the scene were, Pokagon Tribal Police Department, Indian Lake Fire Department, Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, SMCAS Ambulance, Pride Care Ambulance, and Med Flight out of South Bend.