Eddies rout Sturgis for Pobuda’s 200th career win Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

STURGIS — It was not a matter of if, but when for Edwardsburg Girls Basketball Coach Jon Pobuda Monday night.

His Eddies were prohibitive favorites against host Sturgis in their Wolverine Conference game, so it was just a matter of how long would it take to complete the game and officially give Pobuda his 200th career victory.

Any thoughts of the host Trojans making a game out of it ended after eight minutes and Edwardsburg up 21-3. Three quarter later, the Eddies owned a 65-9 win over Sturgis and the celebration began.

Of Pobuda’s 200 wins, 150 have come since taking over at Edwardsburg seven years ago.

“Wow, 200, it doesn’t seem like a lot looking at it, but when you put in the time, do the work, surround yourself with good people and build relationships, good things happen,” he said. “I have been very fortunate to be a part of a program that believes in what we do. I know the work it has taken to get to 200 and I am very proud of that. I have also been blessed in my career to have coached some really great kids and some pretty good basketball players. The kids deserve all the credit, I’ve been lucky to experience this journey with them. Hopefully we can add a few more wins before the end of the season.”

Edwardsburg (14-6, 9-4 Wolverine) led 39-6 at halftime. It did not take long for the Eddies to get a running clock as it held Sturgis to a basket in the third quarter. Edwardsburg led 52-8 going to the fourth quarter.

Averie Markel scored 15 points to lead Edwardsburg and all scorers, while Kenzie Schaible added 14 points and Caitlin Tighe 10.

Emily Schuller had five points to pace the Trojans, who drop to 3-18 overall and 2-18 in Wolverine Conference contests.

Edwardsburg has two games remaining in the regular season before hosting next week’s Division 2 District Tournament.

The Eddies host Constantine tonight and then wrap up their Wolverine Conference and regular-season schedule Friday against league champion Vicksburg.