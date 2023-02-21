Dowagiac honors January Students of The Month Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education honored the district’s January Students of The Month during its meeting Monday night at Dowagiac Middle School.

One student was chosen from each school after a nomination from a staff member. Each student of the month received a framed certificate and a T-shirt with their name printed on it.

Ben Klann was chosen as Dowagiac Union High School’s Student of The Month and was nominated by marching band director Marissa Boynton, who was unable to attend but wrote a letter read by principal Kelly Millin.

“Ben is a well-rounded student here at Dowagiac Union High School,” Boynton wrote. “From athletics to fine arts, to schoolwork, Ben puts in the time and effort to find success in it. While in band, he serves as a leader in the percussion section and in the drumline during marching season. During the winter, he is active on the varsity basketball team as a forward. In the spring, he’s a pitcher and catcher for varsity baseball. In the classroom, Ben is focused on his work and holds himself to high academic standards. He works hard to ensure his work is complete and he understands the material.”

Dowagiac Middle School seventh grader Evie Lock was named the school’s Student of The Month for the month of January. Lock was nominated by social studies teacher Collin Churchill.

“I nominated Evie because I believe she embodies everything a student should strive for in becoming one of our Chieftain heroes,” Churchill said. “Evie is always engaged in the material we are covering. She is respectful to everyone she comes in contact with and is a great athlete who always strives for excellence.”

Kincheloe first-grader Declan Walker was nominated for Student of The Month by his teacher Allison Karasch, who was unable to attend but wrote a letter read by principal Ryan Zietlow.

“Declan works hard on everything he’s given and is always looking for what’s next outside of school,” she said. “He always comes to school ready to work and learn. He also loves to help out around the room whether it’s picking up the floor or helping a friend. Declan is an excellent friend to his peers and can always be counted on to help his friends in a respectful way.”

First-grader Kayleeonna Wares-Lineberry was selected as Student of The Month for Patrick Hamilton Elementary school.

“Kayleeonna is a hard worker, a fabulous listener, and always willing to help out when needed in the classroom,” said teacher Jennifer Litten. “She likes to play on the playground and plays basketball. She hopes to one day be a professional basketball player. Kayleeonna also believes that in order to be a good Pat Ham hero, one needs to be quiet in the hallways and always listen to your teachers.”

Lucy Justice earned Student of The Month honors for Justus Gage Elementary and was nominated by her teacher Debrah Wegner.

“Lucy enjoys listening to books being read aloud like ‘National Geographic Volcanoes’ because she loves learning about new things,” Wegner said. “Lucy told me she enjoys learning new words when we read, spell and clap in the classroom because it’s exciting to learn new things… Lucy is very respectful in the classroom to all adults and her classmates. She comes to school ready to learn and has a smile every day.”

First-grader Isaline Mendoza was chosen as January’s Student of The Month at Sister Lakes Elementary and was nominated by her teacher, Peg Magin. Neither Mendoza nor Magin were able to attend but Magin wrote a letter read by principal Alicia Stout.

“Isaline is someone who demonstrates every day what it’s like to be helpful, honest, hardworking, respectful and kind,” Margin said. “She’s a true friend to her peers and she is the kind of student that everyone wants in her class. She never has to be asked twice and she is an exceptional student. Isaline gives 110 percent on everything she does. She is also one of the sweetest girls that anyone has ever met. Her smile lights up the room.”