Roundup: Bucks, Rangers, Eddies pick up wins Published 12:52 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

BUCHANAN — The No. 1-seeded Buchanan Bucks wrapped up their girls basketball regular season with a 51-26 win over visiting St. Joseph Friday night.

The Bucks, who will be the top seed in the Division 3 District Tournament at Coloma next week, held the Bears to 10 first-half points in turning the game into a rout early.

Buchanan (18-1) led 12-3 after the opening quarter and 30-10 by halftime.

Faith Carson scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Bucks, who also got 11 points from sister Alyssa Carson.

Eleah Hedstrom had 10 points for St. Joseph, which drops to 8-12 on the season.

In other action, Cassopolis remained undefeated in the Southwest 10 Conference following a 40-36 road victory over the Chiefs Friday night.

On Saturday, host Edwardsburg outscored Niles 32-0 in the first quarter on its way to a 77-14 Wolverine Conference win over the Vikings.

The game was a make-up game from Friday night.

Cassopolis at White Pigeon

The Rangers ran their conference record to 13-0 with the win. Cassopolis is now 15-5 heading into Thursday’s Southwest 10 Conference crossover game against Bloomingdale.

The Rangers will face Bridgman in the opening game of the Division 3 Tournament at Coloma Feb. 27.

Ella Smith and Quianna Murray both scored 11 points to lead Cassopolis, which also got 10 points from Mackenzie Boyer.

Bailee Freedline had a game-high 12 points to lead White Pigeon, which drops to 9-10 on the year and 6-7 in conference games.

The Chiefs led 9-5 after the first quarter, but were outscored 11-6 in the second quarter as the Rangers took a 16-15 halftime lead. Cassopolis increased its advantage to 28-22 after three quarters and then held on for the victory.

Niles at Edwardsburg

The Eddies, who are the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 District Tournament that they are hosting, rolled to 51-2 halftime advantage over winless Niles.

The Vikings (0-19, 0-13 Wolverine) scored 12 points in the third quarter, but were shut out again in the final eight minutes. The entire second-half was played with a running clock.

Edwardsburg (13-6, 8-4) was led by Maddie Pobuda, Chloe Baker and Caitlin Tighe, all of whom scored 14 points.

Alizabeth VanDePutte led Niles with six points.

The Eddies host Constantine for senior night Tuesday before hosting Vicksburg in their Wolverine and regular-season finale on Friday.

Niles will host Dowagiac in a non-conference contest Thursday. The Vikings and Chieftains will square off in the Division 2 District semifinals at Edwardsburg March 1.