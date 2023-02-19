White Pigeon woman receives delayed drunk driving sentence Published 6:30 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A White Pigeon woman sentenced on drunk driving charges was given a delayed sentence and the chance to get her charge reduced next year.

Sarah Blough, 31, of White Pigeon, pleaded guilty to drunk driving causing serious injury and was sentenced to credit for two days served and $1,938 in fines and costs. The sentence is a delayed sentence until Jan. 19, 2024 when the charge will be reduced to a moving violating causing injury if she is successful on probation.

The incident occurred July 14, 2021 on U.S. 12 in Edwardsburg when she hit a motorcyclist. The man suffered skull and other fractures and is still in pain.

Judge Herman noted that the man says he is happy to be alive and harbors no ill will toward Blough. For her part, Blough said she doesn’t drink any more and is taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

The judge said this was Blough’s first criminal charge of any kind. “I certainly hope this is a wake up call for you,” he told Blough. “… Hopefully we will see you back here in a year and everything will be fine and the charge reduced.”