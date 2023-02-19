Chieftains split with Berrien Springs Published 10:07 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Dowagiac girls basketball team wrapped up its Lakeland Conference schedule with a 35-30 win over Berrien Springs Friday night.

The Chieftains swept the Shamrocks for their lone two wins in conference play. Dowagiac is now 9-10 as it heads into the final week of the regular season.

Berrien Springs (7-12, 0-8 Lakeland) led for the first three quarter before Dowagiac rallied for the victory.

The Shamrocks turned their 7-6 lead after the opening quarter into a 19-11 halftime advantage. Berrien Springs led 27-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

“Tonight, we got a lot of good looks in the first half that didn’t fall,” said Dowagiac Coach Jason Turner. “Our defense broke down a few times in the first half as well and we were down eight at half. We made some adjustments to our defense in the second half and the girls did a great job with the adjustment. It was nice to battle back and get a win.”

Maggie Weller scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Chieftains, who also got 11 points from Alanah Smith.

Turner credited Marlie Carpenter and Olivia Gadde for their play against the Shamrocks.

“We had some great minutes from Marlie and Olivia tonight as well,” he said.

Jasyl Withers led Berrien Springs with 11 points. She was the lone Shamrock to reach double figures.

The Chieftains wrap up the regular season with a pair of non-conference games this week.

On Tuesday, the Chieftains host Lakeshore, while on Thursday Dowagiac travels to Niles.

Boys Basketball

The host Shamrocks turned a 24-21 halftime advantage into a 53-42 Lakeland Conference win by outscoring Dowagiac 29-21 in the second half.

The Chieftains (2-16, 0-7 Lakeland) led 9-8 after one quarter, but found themselves down by three points at the intermission.

Berrien Springs (10-7, 4-3 Lakeland) outscored Dowagiac 16-10 in the pivotal third quarter to take control of the game.

Christian Wheaton led the Chieftains with eight points. Isiah Hill added seven points, while Lamone Moore Jr. and Gianni Villalobos both finished with six points.

Josiah Pittman led the Shamrocks with 16 points. Kole Blasko addd 14 points.

Dowagiac hosts Coloma in a non-conference game Monday night.