Lyons Industries donates $36,000 to Indian Lake VFD for new vehicle Published 4:17 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

SISTER LAKES — A local company is doing its part to help first responders serve the community.

Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62 W., recently donated $36,000 toward a new medical first responder vehicle to the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 33104 M-62 W.

“It’ll allow us to get there quicker and allow care for people all over,” said Fire Chief Andy Hartman. “This is a rural community, so for us to be able to get there quickly is huge.”

Medical First Responders are individuals who have obtained certification in the treatment of medical emergencies and have completed vital training in pre-hospital care. The new vehicle will allow the volunteer fire department’s seven certified MFRs to provide 24/7 assistance to the department’s coverage area. Hartman said he expects to have nine certified MFRs in the near future.

“We’re responding to medical calls now in the area,” Hartman said. “This will give us a faster response to those people that need help, whether it’s heart attacks, difficulty breathing, diabetics, seizures, any of that kind of stuff. This truck gets to get there first now and start providing care right away, so that’s a big deal.”

The Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s coverage area extends through the south half of Silver Creek Township and north Pokagon Township. Additionally, the department assists other agencies such as the Dowagiac Fire Department or the Sister Lakes Fire Department.

In addition to Lyons Industries, ILVFD’s coverage community is doing its part to make a difference. According to Hartman, the community raised $15,000 for MFR equipment to stock the vehicle.

Lyons was more than willing to help volunteers who risk their lives keeping the community safe.

“This is fantastic for the community,” Lyons said. “As Andy said, the community is so big, this is able to get to so many people faster.”

While he believes the equipment and the vehicle are needed, Lyons appreciates the department volunteers dedicating their time and energy to keeping the community safe.

“This is all volunteer work,” he said. “(The vehicle and equipment) are worthless if you don’t have people behind it and for these guys to do what they do and volunteer, that to me is what’s so cool.”