Shirley Scott

Nov, 3, 1932-Feb. 13, 2023

Shirley L. Scott, 90, passed away on February 13, 2023, at her home. She was born on November 3, 1932 in Dowagiac, the daughter of the late George and Bertha (Nimtz) Schneck. On May 16, 1952, she was united in marriage to Joseph Edward Scott, who passed away on August 19, 1975. Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Lois Scott on November 21, 2009. Surviving are a daughter, Linda (Mike) Yauchstetter; four grandchildren, Lori (Steve) Carlisle, Jeffrey (Brittany) Yauchstetter, Heidi Mott, and Bradley (Kim) Yauchstetter; and eight great-grandchildren, Ellie, Jack, Emma, Abbi, Dylan, Sami, Kate and Drew. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Indian Lake Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be directed to Hidden Acres Safe Haven. Arrangements were entrusted to Clark Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Shirley online may do so at www.clarkch.com.