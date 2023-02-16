Geri Grahek Published 5:05 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

Oct. 3, 1944-Feb. 13, 2023

Age 78, died on Feb. 13, 2023. Geri was born Oct. 3, 1944, to Lowell and Bessie (McCauley) Hofmeister who precede her in death along with her sisters: Joyce Geary and Lowellen Jones. She attended elementary school in a one room school house in Volinia, feeding cookie crumbs to the chipmunks during lunch and forever solidifying her love for animals. After a friend introduced her to her future husband, Gerald, they married and shared the next 20 years in the Air Force. Upon his retirement, they bought a farm and raised horses. Geri also enjoyed scrapbooking and making rosaries. Her faith was central in her life and she and her husband were members of St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Together, they raised 2 sons. Many days were spent at that motocross track as a family. Geri enjoyed keeping lap times for her boys and packing lunches for the day.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald; children: Gerald II and Shellie Grahek and James Grahek; grand-children: Stephen and Amber; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Myiah, and Landyn; her brother: Larry and Paula Hofmeister; and many nieces and nephews. Please join us for Visitation Sunday (Feb. 19) 3-5 p.m., at Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900. The Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday (Feb. 20) at 11 a.m., at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Burial at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visit Geri’s webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com to archive favorite memories, photos, and sign her guestbook.