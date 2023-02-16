Eugene “Gene” Karnes Published 10:55 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Feb. 28, 1935-Feb. 15. 2023

Eugene “Gene” Karnes, 87, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Feb.15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Justin Shepard officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene’s name may be made to the Cass County Animal Shelter or Cass County Cancer Services. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Gene was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Alicia, Arkansas, to US Army Veteran, Ralph and Frankie (McWilliams) Karnes. On Aug. 9, 1955, he married the love of his life, Roberta Gordon in Roseland, Indiana. Gene worked for Clark Equipment for 21 years and then Tyler’s for 3 years before his retirement. He loved the outdoors where he enjoyed gardening and proudly taking care of his well-kept yard. Gene had a love for animals, especially his dog, Angel. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Gene is survived by his children, Robin (Carl) Matlock, Rick Karnes, Tammie Peffley, Eugene “Gene” (Brenda) Karnes, Jr., and Kim Wilkins; 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Angel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Karnes; parents, Ralph and Frankie Karnes; and son, Scott Karnes.