Ascension-Borgess’ Ryder makes list of ‘Rural Hospital CEOs to Know’ Published 3:30 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

KALAMAZOO — Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell and Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac, has been named by Becker’s Hospital Review to its 2023 list of “Rural Hospital CEOs to Know.”

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, “Rural hospitals are critical to the success of the U.S. healthcare system to expand access to care in remote areas. The executives featured on this list have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible.”

Ryder is a registered nurse and board-certified nurse executive who, after spending nine years in the United States Army, began her healthcare career as a school nurse in Germany in 2013. She quickly advanced, serving as a charge nurse, unit coordinator, staff development coordinator and clinical nurse educator before becoming the administrator for Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in 2018. Last year she also became the administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital.

Ryder has been an active member of the Michigan Center for Rural Health Critical Access Hospital Planning Committee since 2019. She also holds certifications in advanced cardiovascular life support and as a Lean Six Sigma White Belt, progressive care nurse and geriatric care professional.

Ryder earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Point Park College in Pennsylvania and an associate’s degree in nursing from Columbus Technical College in Georgia. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania. Ryder also holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in healthcare management from Western Governors University.