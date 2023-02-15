Viking bowling teams sweep Plainwell in regular season finale Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

KALAMAZOO — The Niles boys bowling team will enter the Wolverine Conference Tournament Friday atop the league standings after blanking Plainwell 30-0 Tuesday at Eastland Bowl.

The Vikings ended the regular season with a 6-1 record, one game ahead of Sturgis, Three Rivers and Vicksburg. The Bulldogs were the only team to defeat Niles during the regular season.

Against the Trojans Tuesday, the Vikings swept the Baker Matches, winning 163-80 an 204-112. In regular matches, Niles finished with 1,952 pins compared to 1,099 pins for Plainwell.

Conner Weston led the Vikings with a 432 series, which included identical games of 216. Preston Sharpe rolled a 429 series with games of 212 and 217, while Trenton Phillips rolled a 415 series with a 219 game. Adam Jackson rolled a 283 series.

Girls Bowling

Niles also brought home a win over Plainwell, 27.5-2.5.

The Vikings swept the Baker Matches 174-126 and 158-110. In regular matches, Niles had 1,230 pins compared to 1,098 pins for the Trojans.

Chevelle Jaynes led the Viking with a 350 series, while Angel Walsh rolled a 284, Josslyn Maples a 238, Octavia Neal a 186 and Shania Whitelow a 172.

Niles finished sixth in the regular season standings with a 3-4 Wolverine Conference record.

Three Rivers enters the league tournament with a 7-0 record. Sturgis is second at 6-1.