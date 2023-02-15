Roundup: Eddies, Vikings, Bobcats all pick up wins Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

STURGIS — With four games remaining in the Wolverine Conference boys basketball season, Edwardsburg remained hot on the heels of league-leading Otsego following its 56-21 win over host Sturgis Tuesday night.

In other area games Tuesday night, Niles improved to 6-4 in the Wolverine Conference with a 77-49 win over visiting Paw Paw, while Brandywine improved to 16-1 with an easy 54-30 win over former BCS Athletic Conference foe Bridgman.

Edwardsburg at Sturgis

The Eddies doubled up the Trojans 14-7 in the opening quarter and then held Sturgis to just seven points again in the second period as they extended their lead to 27-14 by halftime.

Edwardsburg (10-4, 8-2 Wolverine) led 44-16 after three quarters.

Brody Schimpa scored 20 points for the second consecutive game to lead the Eddies and all scorers. Owen Eberlein and Caleb Layman both finished with nine points.

Gavin Moore and Jacob Thompson both scored five points for the Trojans, who fall to 4-12 overall and 2-8 in league contests.

Edwardsburg will host Niles in another Wolverine Conference game Friday night.

Paw Paw at Niles

Jayson Johnson led five Niles players in double figures as the Vikings improved to 8-9 overall.

Niles jumped out to a 19-10 first quarter lead, which it extended to 37-18 by halftime.

The Vikings’ led by 19 points heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Besides Johnson, Niles also got 12 points from Ethan Chambliss, 11 points from Anthony Brady and Michael Phillips, while Acie Kirtdoll added 10 points.

Trumann Brennan, Troy VandenBerg and Ayden Roth all had 10 points for the Red Wolves, who drop to 5-12 overall and 2-9 in conference contests.

Niles heads to Edwardsburg Friday night for another Wolverine Conference game.

Brandywine at Bridgman

The visiting Bobcats extended their winning streak to nine games in its final tune up before their Lakeland Conference showdown Friday night against Benton Harbor.

Brandywine took an 11-6 first-quarter lead and slowly pulled away from the Bee over the next three quarters.

Byran Linley led the Bobcats with 11 points. Nylen Goins finished with nine points and Jaremiah Palmer eight points.

Teddy Ippel and Chuck Pagel both had eight points for the Bees, who fall to 10-7 on the season.