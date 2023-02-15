Roundup: Eddies rout Sturgis; Paw Paw keeps Vikings winless Published 10:17 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A quick start helped the Edwardsburg girls basketball team rebound from last week’s upset loss to Otsego Tuesday night.

The Eddies outscored visiting Sturgis 19-2 in the opening quarter of its Wolverine Conference contest on their way to a 58-16 victory.

The win improved Edwardsburg to 12-6 overall and 7-4 in league games. Sturgis falls to 3-16 and 2-9 in Wolverine contests.

The Trojans struggled the entire night offensively as they only scored three points in the second quarter as the Eddies took a 43-5 lead into the locker room at halftime. Sturgis scored 11 points in the second half, while Edwardsburg added 15 points to its total.

Chloe Baker and Caitlin Tighe both scored 13 points to lead the Eddies, who also got 12 points from Kenzie Schaible.

Kennedy Finnerman led Sturgis with six points.

Edwardsburg will host winless Niles in a Wolverine Conference contest Friday night.

Niles at Paw Paw

The host Red Wolves pulled away from the Vikings in the second quarter on their way to an 87-42 Wolverine Conference victory Tuesday night.

Niles trailed Paw Paw just 12-10 after the opening quarter, but was outscored 75-32 over the final three quarters as the Vikings dropped to 0-18 on the season and 0-12 in league contests.

The Red Wolves (10-9, 7-5 Wolverine) led 40-24 at halftime.

Kenzie Lakes led the Vikings with 11 points, while Amirah Lee added 10 points and Elly Matlock seven points.

A.J. Rickli scored a game-high 24 points to pace Paw Paw. Katelyn Baney added 22 points and Grace Mitchell 13 points.

Niles travels to Edwardsburg for a league contest Friday night.