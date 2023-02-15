Bartz retiring after 28 years at Edwardsburg Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — After 28 seasons, 10 consecutive Wolverine Conference championships and the 2018 Division 4 state championship and 216 career victories, Edwardsburg Varsity Football Coach Kevin Bartz has announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year according to Eddies’ Athletic Director Brad Ostrander.

“It has been a pleasure working with Kevin Bartz, he has incredible football knowledge, a passion for the game and his program, but more importantly he has been an outstanding role model and leader of young men for 32 years,” said Edwardsburg High School Principal, Ryan Markel. “Kevin works relentlessly around the clock throughout the year, always looking for ways to improve his program each season. His dedication, energy, and success with the football program has put Edwardsburg High School on the map. I thank him for his contributions to Edwardsburg High School and I think we have a great future because of the foundations he has established for the football program.”

Bartz, who replaced Art Zache as the Edwardsburg head coach in 1995, went 216-78 in his 28 seasons at the helm of the program. The Eddies had not had a winning season in 14 years. The 1995 Edwardsburg squad would post a 6-3 record his inaugural season.

He began his coaching career with the Eddies by coaching two seasons of middle school football and two years as the JV football coach.

Besides winning 10 consecutive Wolverine Conference championships, Bartz and the Eddies qualified for the postseason 17 times in 28 years, including each of the 13 seasons. Edwardsburg won nine district championships, eight regional titles and played in eight state semifinals, including each of the last three years.

“It was never one of those things where I wanted it to be a surprise to anybody,” Bartz said about contemplating retirement at the end of the 2022 season. “As long as my coaching staff and the players knew that when we got done with this season, with it being my son Zach’s last year and him graduating, my last kid going out of high school, that at the end of the season I was going to evaluate and if I wanted to stick with it or look for something else.”

Bartz has not committed to whether or not he would also be retiring as a teach at Edwardsburg at the end of the school year, but said it would be tough to remain a teacher and not be coaching. He will make that decision at a later date.

Read more about Bartz’ career in Saturday’s newspaper.