Roundup: Brandywine continues busy February; Rangers fall to Eagles Published 9:56 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

NILES — The busy month of February continued for the Brandywine girls basketball team as the Bobcats swept a pair of non-conference games from Bronson and Michigan Lutheran.

Brandywine (16-2) has played six games since the calendar turned to February, and it has won all five out of the six.

Monday night, the Bobcats rolled to an easy 42-14 win over the Titans, while on Saturday, Brandywine had no trouble handling the Vikings, who came into contest with a 15-2 overall record.

Brandywine at Michigan Lutheran

The visiting Bobcats held the Titans (10-7) to just seven points through the first three quarter, including a shutout in the third quarter, to earn the victory.

Brandywine led 14-2 after eight minutes of play and 20-7 at halftime. The Bobcats outscored Michigan Lutheran 8-0 in the third quarter.

Ellie Knapp led all scorers with 20 points for Brandywine, which also got nine points from Adeline Gill and six points from Miley Young.

Hannah Tahaney led the Titans with six points.

Bronson at Brandywine

Another strong defensive effort led the Bobcats to the win over the Vikings.

Brandywine rolled to an 18-4 first-quarter lead before extending it to 32-7 by halftime.

Knapp finished with a game-high 23 points, while Gill and Cortney Bates both added nine points.

Haylie Wilson had 11 points for Bronson.

Brandywine will host Benton Harbor in a Lakeland Conference contest Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Schoolcraft

The visiting Rangers fell behind 12-7 after one quarter and tried to claw its way back into the contest, but could never make up the early deficit in a 46-35 non-conference loss to Schoolcraft.

Cassopolis (13-5) trailed 21-15 at halftime and 31-28 after three quarters.

Ella Smith led the Rangers with 13 points. Atyanna Alford added 12 points.

Alicia Garcia had 13 points to lead the Eagles, who improved to 12-7 with the win.

Cassopolis will travel to White Pigeon for a Southwest 10 Conference contest Friday night.