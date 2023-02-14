Niles closing in on Wolverine Conference title Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

PORTAGE — With one regular-season match and the Wolverine Conference Tournament remaining, the Niles boys bowling team closed in on another championship with a 23-7 win over Otsego last Saturday.

The win improved the Vikings to 5-1 in conference matches, one game better than both Sturgis and Three Rivers in the loss column.

Niles took on Plainwell Tuesday in the final regular-season Wolverine Conference match. The Wolverine Championships will be Friday at Eastland Bowl in Kalamazoo.

Against Otsego, the Vikings split the Baker Matches with the Bulldogs, who edged Niles 171-170 in the first match before the Vikings won 167-136 in the second match.

In regular matches, Niles finished with 1,934 pins compared to 1,594 pins by the Bulldogs.

Nate Ryman led the Vikings with a 440 series, which included a 247 game. Trenton Phillips rolled a 432 series with games of 207 and 225, while Preston Sharpe rolled a 418 series, which included games of 216 and 202. Conner Weston rolled a 342 series.

Girls Bowling

Otsego defeated the Niles girls bowling team 29-1.

The Bulldogs swept the Baker matches 170-125 and 117-111. In regular matches, Otsego finished with 1,440 pins to the Vikings’ 1,130 pins.

Chevelle Jaynes led Niles with a 397 series, which included a game of 206. Josslyn Maples rolled a 267, Angel Walsh a 296 series and Octavia Neal a 170 series.