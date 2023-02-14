Buchanan edges Dowagiac at February Frenzy

Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Scott Novak

DOWAGIAC — Visiting Buchanan edged Dowagiac 3.38 points to win the February Frenzy last Wednesday.

The Bucks and Chieftains both established new school records in the competitive cheer meet.

Buchanan scored 693.32 points, while Dowagiac finished with a final score of 689.94.

The Bucks led 216.9-214.2 after the opening round, while Dowagiac won the second round 194.74 to 194.52 to cut the Buchanan lead to 411.42 to 408.94.

The Bucks sealed the victory by winning the third and final round 281.9 to 281.

