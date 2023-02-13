Titans’ Marquis the fifth member of SMC recruiting class Published 8:39 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College Volleyball Coach Jenny Nate continues to build her 2023 roster.

On Monday, Nate and the Roadrunners announced the signing of Michigan Lutheran High School’s Abigail Marquis as the fifth member of the recruiting class. Marquis was honorable mention All-State for the Titans this past season. She also played for the Dead Frog Volleyball Club.

“We are beyond excited to add honorable mention All-State hitter Abigail Marquis to our 2023 SMC Volleyball roster,” Nate said. “Abi comes to us with a track record of competing and winning at a high level. Not only has she led her team to two conference championships and a district championship, but she was honorable mention All-State and All-Region this year as well as All -onference the past two years. Abi holds the record at her school for kills in an individual match and is on the board for various other school records including total career kills, kills in an individual season, blocks in a season, and blocks in a match.

“Currently, she is also playing on the Dead Frog 18 Black Volleyball Club team where I know she will keep getting even stronger as a player and will continue top-level court work. Abi’s success in volleyball mirrors her success in the classroom, and she will be another integral player who will help us continue building a championship culture concerning academics and athletics. Welcome, Abi, to the team and to SMC.”

Michigan Lutheran High School Volleyball Coach Terri Elder is pleased that Marquis get to continue her volleyball career at the next level.

“Abigail has been an important volleyball player at Michigan Lutheran High School for the past four years,” she said. “She has been an integral part of the team, winning district and conference championships over the past two years. Volleyball is her passion, and I am excited that she gets to keep playing the sport she loves. Congratulations to Abi and to SMC, who will be gaining a great volleyball player.”

Marquis joins Anna Johnson of Niles, Josie West of Buchanan, Taylor Miller of Sturgis and Emilee Demski of Eau Claire in the 2023 SMC volleyball recruiting class.