John H. Wise Jr. Published 8:21 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

Oct. 28, 1950-Feb. 12, 2023

John H. Wise, Jr, 72, of Dowagiac, passed away Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2023, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born on Oct. 28, 1950, in Watervliet, MI, the son of John H. Sr and Dorothy (Davis) Wise. On Sept. 9, 1972, John was united in marriage to Wanda Starrett. In 1973, he began working for Rudy Furnace. John stayed working at that location for Sundstrand Heat Transfer, Modine, and eventually National Copper Products, until their closing and his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed watching Westerns and Fox News on television, Sudoku puzzles, and playing solitaire. John was always seen with a tool in his hand and was always fixing something. He loved his Grasshopper lawn mower and would mow even when his lawn didn’t need it or would mow his neighbors’ lawns as well. John loved to garden and was proud of his tomatoes and grapes, if the deer didn’t get them first. Most of all, John was a family man. He adored his grandchildren and loved to tease them often.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Wanda Wise; two children, Jeremy (Shawn) Starrett and Matthew (Brooklyn Walker) Wise; four grandchildren, Madison and Jeremy Jr Starrett, and Bethany and Sean Wise; and his beloved dog, Dolly.

A service to celebrate John’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Pastor Mark Saylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in John’s name may be directed to Humane Society of Noble County (Indiana). Those wishing to share a memory of John online may do so at www.clarkch.com