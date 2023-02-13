Roadrunner women run home winning streak to even dozen Published 4:08 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Make it an even dozen for the Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team.

That is 12 straight wins at home without a loss in its inaugural season.

The Roadrunners improved to 15-7 overall and 5-3 in Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference action with a 65-39 win over visiting Kellogg Community College Saturday afternoon at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

The game was decided by halftime as Southwestern Michigan turned a 17-12 first-quarter advantage into a 43-18 halftime lead. The Roadrunners, winnings of three straight, maintained their 25-point advantage throughout the second half by outscoring the Bruins 22-21.

While the rebounding and turnover statistics were pretty much even, the game was decided from the field as Kellogg shot just 24 percent (18-of-74) from the floor and 1-of-27 from 3-point range. The Bruins were not any better from the free throw line when they were 2-of-9.

Southwestern Michigan was 26-of-62 from the field (42 percent) and 5-of-12 from 3-point range (42 percent). The Roadrunners also were 8-of-14 from the free throw line.

Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) led Southwestern Michigan with a game-high 23 points. Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) added 17 points, while Naenae Kirkland (Grand Rapids) added seven points and eight rebounds. Tori Eldridge (Goshen, Indiana) finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Ariana Lemons grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Kamryn Patterson (Niles) had five rebounds and dished out eight assists.

Shayla Ardis led the Bruins (5-15, 1-6 Western Conference) with 11 points.

The Roadrunners return to the court Saturday when they host Western Conference leader Kalamazoo Valley Community College at 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

The Roadrunners could not hold a 15-point second-half lead as Kellogg Community College rallied for a 70-69 MCCAA Western Conference victory Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 33-21 at halftime, the Bruins outscored Southwestern Michigan 49-36 in the final 20 minutes to remain tied with Lake Michigan College for second place in the Western Conference.

Kellogg (10-10, 4-3 Western Conference) held a decisive 42-31 advantage in rebounding, which helped it get back into the game and eventually pull out the victory.

The Roadrunners (13-8, 4-4 Western Conference) shot the ball better from the field (40 percent to 35 percent) and from 3-point range (35 percent to 22 percent), but could not hold off the Bruins’ rally. Southwestern Michigan also had fewer turnovers (13-10) compared to Kellogg.

Mark Williams (Chicago) led the Roadrunners with 17 points. Nate Goins (Niles) added 14 and Rashawn Bost (Evanston, Illinois) 11 points.

Rasheed Dyson had a game-high 24 points for the Bruins.

Southwestern Michigan will host Western Conference leader Kalamazoo Valley Community College Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.