Area has four district champions and 32 regional qualifiers

Published 8:15 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

By Scott Novak

CONSTANTINE — The Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Wrestling Tournament got under way at a variety of sites Saturday.

The six schools in the Leader Publications will be well represented in the regional round this Saturday as 32 wrestlers advanced out of the Division 2, 3 and 4 districts, which were held at Battle Creek Harper Creek, Constantine and Schoolcraft.

Winning district championships were Edwardsburg’s Keegan Parsons (126) and Colton Strawderman (144), and Niles’ Julian Means-Flewellen (175) in Division 2; and Dowagiac’s Andrew Hartman (165) in Division 3.

A t0tal of 12 wrestlers were runners-up, while eight placed third and eight finished fourth.

Brandywine led the way with eight regional qualifiers. Edwardsburg and Dowagiac were next with six qualifiers. Niles and Buchanan each had five qualifiers and Cassopolis had a pair of qualifiers.

 

2023 REGIONAL WRESTLING QUALIFIERS

DIVISION 2

113: 2. Caden Manfred, Edwardsburg            30-7

126: 1. Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg           30-9

144: 1. Colten Strawderman, Edwardsburg   23-3

165: 2. Nathan Andrina, Edwardsburg           39-4

165: 3. Sam Rucker, Niles                                 36-4

175: 1. Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles             39-8

190: 2. Austin Mark, Edwardsburg                 30-11

215: 2. Andrew Harris, Edwardsburg             30-7

215: 4. Jimmy Gaya, Niles                                 38-10

285: 3. Chase Brawley, Niles                             35-9

285: 4. Brett Barrett, Niles                                 17-7

 

DIVISION 3

106: 2. Josmar Perez, Brandywine                 37-6

106: 4. A.J. Munson, Dowagiac                      23-13

113: 3. Matt Veach, Brandywine                     30-15

120: 2. Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine                  39-6

132: 2. Drake Heath, Brandywine                   35-9

138: 2. Israel Villegas, Dowagiac                     20-4

144: 4. Zachary Schultz, Dowagiac                 22-18

150: 2. Roman Paredes, Dowagiac                  27-12

157: 2. Gavin Schoff, Brandywine                    38-4

157: 3. Doug Hawley, Brandywine                  27-11

157: 4. Brayden Sebasty, Buchanan               23-20

165: 1. Andrew Hartman, Dowagiac              27-12

165: 2. Leland Payne, Buchanan                     33-7

175: 3. Jackson Starnes, Buchanan                35-6

190: 4. Hayden Groth, Dowagiac                    15-11

215: 2. Phillip McLaurin, Brandywine           38-6

215: 3. Dean Roberts, Buchanan                     35-6

285: 3. Ryder Andersen, Buchanan                31-12

285: 4. Cael Vansandt, Brandywine               15-11

 

DIVISION 4

106: 3. Brandon Hemminger, Cassopolis       20-8

138: 4. Darnell Rimpson, Cassopolis                12-7

 

 

