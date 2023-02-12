Area has four district champions and 32 regional qualifiers Published 8:15 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

CONSTANTINE — The Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Wrestling Tournament got under way at a variety of sites Saturday.

The six schools in the Leader Publications will be well represented in the regional round this Saturday as 32 wrestlers advanced out of the Division 2, 3 and 4 districts, which were held at Battle Creek Harper Creek, Constantine and Schoolcraft.

Winning district championships were Edwardsburg’s Keegan Parsons (126) and Colton Strawderman (144), and Niles’ Julian Means-Flewellen (175) in Division 2; and Dowagiac’s Andrew Hartman (165) in Division 3.

A t0tal of 12 wrestlers were runners-up, while eight placed third and eight finished fourth.

Brandywine led the way with eight regional qualifiers. Edwardsburg and Dowagiac were next with six qualifiers. Niles and Buchanan each had five qualifiers and Cassopolis had a pair of qualifiers.

2023 REGIONAL WRESTLING QUALIFIERS

DIVISION 2

113: 2. Caden Manfred, Edwardsburg 30-7

126: 1. Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg 30-9

144: 1. Colten Strawderman, Edwardsburg 23-3

165: 2. Nathan Andrina, Edwardsburg 39-4

165: 3. Sam Rucker, Niles 36-4

175: 1. Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles 39-8

190: 2. Austin Mark, Edwardsburg 30-11

215: 2. Andrew Harris, Edwardsburg 30-7

215: 4. Jimmy Gaya, Niles 38-10

285: 3. Chase Brawley, Niles 35-9

285: 4. Brett Barrett, Niles 17-7

DIVISION 3

106: 2. Josmar Perez, Brandywine 37-6

106: 4. A.J. Munson, Dowagiac 23-13

113: 3. Matt Veach, Brandywine 30-15

120: 2. Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine 39-6

132: 2. Drake Heath, Brandywine 35-9

138: 2. Israel Villegas, Dowagiac 20-4

144: 4. Zachary Schultz, Dowagiac 22-18

150: 2. Roman Paredes, Dowagiac 27-12

157: 2. Gavin Schoff, Brandywine 38-4

157: 3. Doug Hawley, Brandywine 27-11

157: 4. Brayden Sebasty, Buchanan 23-20

165: 1. Andrew Hartman, Dowagiac 27-12

165: 2. Leland Payne, Buchanan 33-7

175: 3. Jackson Starnes, Buchanan 35-6

190: 4. Hayden Groth, Dowagiac 15-11

215: 2. Phillip McLaurin, Brandywine 38-6

215: 3. Dean Roberts, Buchanan 35-6

285: 3. Ryder Andersen, Buchanan 31-12

285: 4. Cael Vansandt, Brandywine 15-11

DIVISION 4

106: 3. Brandon Hemminger, Cassopolis 20-8

138: 4. Darnell Rimpson, Cassopolis 12-7