Two-car crash in Milton Township sends pair to hospital Published 3:33 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

NILES — A two-vehicle crash in Milton Township Friday sent a pair of South Bend, Indiana residents to the hospital according to the Cass County Sheriff’s office.

At approximately noon, Friday, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Ironwood and Redfield Street.

Investigation showed that South Bend resident, Samuel Gillis, 23, and his brother Joseph Gillis, 22, were traveling east on Redfield Streey. South Bend residence, Inder Koul, 62, and his wife, Hansi Koul, 63, where turning left on to Redfield Streey and struck the Gillis’ vehicle. Gillis’ vehicle spun off the roadway and struck a tree.

Both Samuel and Joseph Gillis were transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for the injuries sustained in the crash.

The Kouls were treated at the scene and released. Seatbelts were worn and alcohol was not a factor.

Assisting on scene was SMCAS Ambulance, Niles Township Fire, and State Police.