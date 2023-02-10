Wendy-Venetia Miller Published 10:30 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Feb. 24, 1947-Feb. 2, 2023

Wendy-Venetia Pandora Miller, 75, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Her life began Feb. 24, 1947, in Margate, Kent, England, one of six children born to Frederick and Louisa Miller.

Wendy loved to read, especially murder mystery books, and watching her shows. She enjoyed music from the ’70s. She loved walking and could often be found taking walks around town. She was an avid fisherwoman. She had a heart of gold and would always make sure that others had what they needed, even if it meant she would go without. Wendy was very motivational and uplifting, always having a positive attitude. She will be remembered for her loving and caring attitude towards others. She loved to make her grandkids “magic milk.” She enjoyed working on and putting together puzzles. She was an amazing cook and loved taking care of people.

Wendy will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Claire Kilmer of England; two sons, Asa English of Cassopolis, Andrew M. English, Jr. of Florida; grandchildren, Nathan English, Darwin English, Jorden English, Carissa English, Caidyn English, Kyrah English; sisters, Rowan Miller, Penny Miller, Nyna Miller, Ayesha Miller, all of England; brothers, Mark Miller of England; her former husband, Asa M. English, Sr.; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Sebastian Kilmer and Raphie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis.