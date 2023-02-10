Police chase leads to Silver Creek Township drug arrests Published 3:33 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

CASS COUNTY — Two Dowagiac residents are in custody following a police chase Wednesday which led law enforcement on a pursuit and later to a stash of meth and contraband at a Silver Creek Township home, according to Michigan State Police.

According to a MSP news release, the Southwest Enforcement Team detectives and Michigan State Police Niles post troopers attempted to stop a wanted fugitive Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the city of Dowagiac. After refusing to stop, a car chase ensued which subsequently ended in a farm field in Silver Creek Township. The fugitive, 31-year-old George Lawrence Tovey III, from the Dowagiac area, resisted briefly but was ultimately arrested on several outstanding felony warrants from Cass and Berrien Counties, as well as Lake County, Indiana.

Additional charges will be sought against Tovey III, including possession of crystal meth, maintaining drug house, flee and elude, resisting and obstructing, possession of dangerous weapon, and assault with deadly weapon.

Detectives, along with MSP Emergency Support Team, then executed a search warrant in the 54000 block of Estates Lane in Silver Creek Township. During the search, methamphetamine and other contraband was seized.

A 30-year-old female from Dowagiac was arrested for possession of crystal meth – second offense. Her identity is being withheld pending arraignment. Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police Department, and Cass County Central Dispatch also assisted with this investigation.

The Southwest Enforcement Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, and the Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

SWET is funded in part by the Michigan High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, Byrne JAG grant.