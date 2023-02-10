Oh My LLC reopens in downtown Niles Published 10:44 am Friday, February 10, 2023

NILES — A downtown Niles business closed since November has made its long-awaited return.

Oh My LLC, 307 E. Main St., reopened its doors to the community this week after closing for two months due to building maintenance. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“We’ve had to close a few times in the past because of the roof,” said owner Mica Yonker. “It’s been a time but we wanted to hurry up and get it done in the winter time while we’re a little bit slower compared to the prom season that’s coming up.”

Oh My LLC is a family-run business that specializes in an assortment of formal attire, from prom and pageant gowns to wedding dresses. Some of the merchandise is new retail and some consignment, seeking to offer customers bargain rates. Customers can also find shoes, purses and jewelry.

Yonker’s family members, who volunteer to help run the shop, also help her with flower arrangements, custom alterations and wedding planning services.

Prior to setting up shop in Niles, Yonker owned the Second Hand Rose in Edwardsburg. Due to some issues with the building, Yonker said she wanted to open a formal attire shop in a new location. She then closed Second Hand Rose and moved her services to her hometown of Niles.

Yonker used to drive by the storefront where her business is now located and marvel at the display windows. Four years after opening Oh My LLC, she is overwhelmed with the support received from the community.

“I can’t believe how many people follow us,” she said. “My phone’s been dinging so it’s been really welcoming. I didn’t really expect anything less from the Niles community. Everybody has been very patient and understanding.”