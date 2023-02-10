Nellie “Irene” Jarman Published 10:33 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Jan. 29, 1932-Feb. 9, 2023

Nellie Irene Jarman, 91, of Niles, passed away at Westwoods of Niles on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Irene was born on Jan. 29, 1932, to the late Willis and Henrietta (Rife) Evans in Fulton County, Indiana. On Oct. 26, 1971, Irene wed Glen Jarman at a ceremony in Niles. She will fondly be remembered as a happy go lucky person who was a friend to everyone. She was famous for her bread and butter pickles and was the longtime president of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Eagles Lodge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Theodore Evans and Iris Cheney.

Irene is survived by her cousins, Winnie Gwinn of Niles, Gary (Shirley Young-Bixler) of Niles, and Rhonda (Patrick) McCauslin of Edwardsburg; friend and neighbor, Vickie (Mark) Semrinec of Niles and many close friends and extended family members.

Funeral services to celebrate Irene’s life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles beginning at 11 a.m., with a time of visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m., at Fulton Cemetery in Rochester, Indiana where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.

