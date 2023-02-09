Dowagiac snaps 12-game losing streak against Wildcats Published 2:01 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The 12-game losing streak of the Dowagiac boys basketball team came to an end Tuesday night as the Chieftains outscored former Wolverine Conference foe Three Rivers 38-30 in the second half to earn a 69-62 victory over the Wildcats.

The Wildcats (4-10) held a 32-31 halftime lead over the Chieftains, but were outscored 19-14 in the third quarter as Dowagiac took a 50-46 lead.

Dowagiac (2-13) was able to hold off Three Rivers in the final eight minutes to end its losing streak.

Gianni Villalobos scored 20 points to lead the Chieftains, who also got 12 points from Christian Wheaton and 10 points from Braylon Wade.

Three Rivers’ Drew Brown led all scorers with 32 points. He surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in the first half. Luis Warmack added 10 points.

Dowagiac returns to Lakeland Conference play Friday night at it hosts Brandywine.

Girls Basketball

Host Three Rivers was red-hot from 3-point range in the first quarter of its 55-30 non-conference win over Dowagiac Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (10-5) hit five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the contest as they took a 24-7 lead over the Chieftains, who drop to 8-8 on the season.

Three Rivers only scored four points in the second quarter, but was still comfortably ahead 28-13 at the intermission.

The Wildcats outscored the Chieftains 27-17 in the second half to pull away to the easy victory.

“Tonight was the same story as Friday,” said Dowagiac Coach Jason Turner. “We gave up 24 points in the first quarter. You cannot do that if you are wanting to win. Once we got down big in the first quarter, we finally started playing. Our effort in the first quarter needs to be better the rest of the year. We cannot keep digging ourselves holes. We have five games left to right the ship before the postseason.”

Maggie Weller led Dowagiac with 11 points. Alanah Smith finished with nine points.

Dani Glass, who hit four of the Three Rivers’ five 3-points in the first quarter, finished with a game-high 24 points. Jennaya Decker added 12 points and Gabby Charvat 11.

Dowagiac hosts Brandywine in a Lakeland Conference contest Friday night.