Woodfire Trattoria wins 2023 Ice Time Chili Crawl Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Early morning bitter cold temperatures did not hinder the ice artisans last weekend at Dowagiac’s Ice Time Festival.

As the day warmed a bit, the crowds came out to take part in the event’s many activities. As lunchtime approached, visitors participated in the Chili Crawl, casting their vote for their favorite offering from one of the six participating restaurants.

Ballots were counted and the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that the 2023 Chili Crawl Champion is Woodfire Trattoria. Winning by just two votes ahead of newcomer Oak and Ash BBQ, Woodfire’s Chef Cheryl and Jessica’s recipe was the fan favorite this year, and was made in many different ways including use of the wood fired oven. Rounding out the top three was perennial contender, The Baker’s Rhapsody.