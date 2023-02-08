Roundup: Brandywine, Edwardsburg pick up non-league road wins Published 10:13 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

SCHOOLCRAFT — Visiting Brandywine took command of its non-conference girls basketball game with Schoolcraft in the second quarter Tuesday night and went on to post a 54-27 victory.

Leading just 10-6 after eight minutes of play, the Bobcats (13-2) outscored the Eagles (10-7) 16-6 in the pivotal second quarter to open up a 26-12 halftime advantage.

Brandywine pulled away in the second half as it stretched its lead to 30 points (44-14) heading into the fourth quarter.

Adeline Gill led the Bobcats and all scorers with 14 points, while Kadence Brumitt added 12 points and Adelyn Drotoz eight.

Schoolcraft was led by Allison Bailey’s 10 points.

Brandywine is back in action Friday night as it travels to Dowagiac for a Lakeland Conference contest.

Edwardsburg at Marshall

The Eddies rebounded from their upset loss to Three Rivers by traveling to Marshall and defeating the Redhawks 51-24 Tuesday night.

Edwardsburg (11-5) showed no lingering effects from its previous game as it rolled out to a 14-4 lead over Marshall in the opening quarter.

The lead remained 10 points as halftime as both teams scored nine points in the second quarter. The Eddies put the game away in the third quarter as it outscored Marshall 19-8 to open up a 42-21 advantage.

Caitlin Tighe poured in a game-high 20 points to lead the Eddies, while Abby Bossler added seven points. Averie Markel, Kourtney Zarycki and Chloe Baker all finished with six points.

Marshall (8-9) was led by Lauren Newman’s six points.

Edwardsburg is back on the road again Friday night as it heads north to face Otsego in a Wolverine Conference contest.