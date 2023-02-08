Berrien Springs man gets jail time, probation for domestic violence Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

NILES — A Berrien Springs man was given the chance on probation so he can stay out of prison.

Jack Anatoly Hannafius, 25, of Berrien Springs, pleaded guilty to third offense domestic violence and was sentenced to two years probation in the Swift & Sure program, completion of the Tri-Cap program, 270 days in jail with credit for 189 days served, 90 days tether and $598 in fines and costs. He can serve the rest of the jail term at Tri-Cap after he’s served 210 days.

The incident occurred June 20, 2021 in Berrien Township. He had charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and aggravated domestic violence dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Defense attorney Erika Damstetter said that while Hannafius had failed on probation in the past, he realizes that he only has a few chances left to turn his life around. She said the Tri-Cap program will give him stability and the tools he needs to succeed.

Judge Smith noted that the first step in turning one’s life around is acknowledging past mistakes which Hannafius has done.

“The first step is realizing you’ve made a mistake, you have to realize that to break the pattern,” she said.

“Quite honestly I’m not sure if you deserve another chance,” she added. “You were on probation when this happened and you also have a pending charge in Cass County. If you’re not willing to change, you will end up in prison with maybe a few stops in jail along the way.”

“The ball’s in your court,” she said. “You need to keep your hands off other people, that’s unacceptable.”