Roundup: Buchanan girls top Lakeshore; Eddies boys fall in overtime Published 7:48 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

BUCHANAN — Fourteen and counting.

Host No. 2-ranked Buchanan ran its winning streak to 14 in a row with a 60-46 non-conference girls basketball victory over Lakeshore Monday night.

The Lancers (11-5) led 22-21 after one quarter, but could not keep pace with the Bucks, who have not lost since their season opener.

Buchanan (15-1) outscored Lakeshore 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 36-25 lead at halftime. The Lancers never challenged the Bucks in the second half.

Buchanan extended its lead to 15 points (49-34) heading into the fourth quarter.

Faith Carson scored a game-high 28 points, while LaBria Austin added 14 points.

Paige Lies paced the Lancers with 16 points. Emily Lockman finished with 12 points.

The Bucks are back in action Friday night as they host Berrien Springs in a Lakeland Conference contest. A win by Buchanan will lock up the outright conference championship.

Plainwell at Edwardsburg

Visiting Plainwell outscored Edwardsburg 9-7 in overtime to edge the Eddies 54-52 in their Wolverine Conference boys basketball showdown.

Both teams came into Monday night’s makeup game with two losses in league play. The Eddies fall into third place at 6-3, while the Trojans maintain their second-place standing at 8-2.

Edwardsburg led 19-7 after the opening quarter and 29-20 at halftime.

Plainwell (9-5) began its second-half comeback by outscoring Edwardsburg 14-5 in the third quarter to tie the game at 34-34 heading into the fourth.

The two teams scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to force a 45-45 tie at the end of regulation.

Mason Crist had 16 points to lead the Eddies, who also got 12 points from Brody Schimpa.

Nicholas Marlow scored a game-high 20 points for Plainwell. Landon Majdan added 14 points.

Edwardsburg travels to Otsego Friday night to take on the conference-leading Bulldogs.